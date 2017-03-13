Police Parade Suspected Killers Of Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has paraded some suspects that were arrested in connection with last weekend’s killing of three herdsmen at Jemaa Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects before journalist on Monday, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh, said the three suspects attacked the herdsmen while they were grazing their cattle inside the bush.

According to him, the arrest was made possible by a tip off from a patriotic citizen of the area.

He then reiterated that the command is determined to bring to justice, anyone or group of persons found engaging in any act of disrupting peace in the state.

The Police boss assured residents of the command’s commitment in ensuring that all forms of crime are brought under control.

“As peace is gradually returning to the Southern part of Kaduna, some persons are bent on ensuring that such efforts are truncated as witnessed few days ago in which some criminal elements from one of the communities in Kafanchan attacked and killed two herdsmen while grazing their livestock.

“However, on a tip off from a good samaritan, some suspects were apprehended and the arrest paid off with three of the suspects confessing to have taken part in the killing of the victims.

“I am committed to ensuring that the citizens of Kaduna state enjoy the benefit of security as enshrined in the constitution.

“The arrest of the suspects who killed the herdsmen on the 11th March, 2017 at Unguwan Luka is a clear indication of our determination to bring to justice any one or group of persons found to be engaged in acts of disrupting the peace in the state and Southern Kaduna in particular.

“Finally, I want to assure the peace loving people of Kaduna state of my resolve and total commitment in ensuring that all forms of crime and criminalities are brought under control so that citizens will be free to carryout their lawful businesses without any form of molestation.”

One of the suspects who confessed to have participated in the killing of the herdsmen, however said it was done in self-defence.

Southern Kaduna has recorded several deadly attacks that claimed many lives and property but as peace gradually returns to the area, it is hoped that the security agencies would intensify efforts to stop any form of fresh attack and ensure that those responsible for the attacks are brought to justice .