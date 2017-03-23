Kaduna Investment Summit: To Boost State Business Activities

As part of efforts to boost business activities and generate huge revenue for development, the Kaduna State will be holding its second edition of Economic and Investment Summit in April 2017.

Briefing journalists on the preparations ahead of the summit with the theme “Making Kaduna the Investment Destination of Choice” the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency( KADIPA), Gambo Hamza, said the summit is organized to consolidate on the gains recorded last year.

He announced that foreign investors from the United States, European Union and other parts of the world as well as local investors are expected to attend the 2017 edition of investment Summit.

According to him, some of the 2016 achievements include $150m Olam animal, poultry and hatchery factory located in Chikun Local Government Area of the state along Abuja-Kaduna Express way, $120m Vicampro potatoes farm and processing facility in Manchok, Kaura, in the Southern part of the State.

Hamza, further said the previous summit also brought in a $10m Dangote Tomatoes production plant in Kaduna, which all the investment projects have reached advance stage of completion.

He said the summit which will begin from April 5-6 2017, would unveil Ease of Doing Business Charter:” The summit will highlight the innovative approaches such as, process mapping and digitization that the state is employing to attract and keep high value investments”

Hamza, said the KadInvest 2017 will be hosted by state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the state’s economic agenda and development plan would also launch the Bus Rapid Transit System(BRT) during the summit.

“KadInvest is the platform for demonstrating that Kaduna State is open for business. The state has demonstrated firm commitment to achieving sustainable economic growth by legislating to make it easier to do business, and aligning its budget to capital expenditure to build human capital and infrastructure”

“Kaduna believes that private investment is the best vehicle for job creation, and is eager to bring together the private sector, international development partners and develop finance institutions to identify opportunities in the state and take the investment initiative that creates growth”

We have confirmed the participation of European Union, USAID and other international and local investors for the two-day summit” Hamza said.