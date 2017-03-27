President Buhari Approves Naval Base For Lake Chad Basin

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has given approval for the establishment of a naval base at the Lake Chad basin to boost security in the north-east.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday after meeting with the President.

Vice Admiral Ibas explained that the Lake Chad area is a strategic location that provides means of livelihood to hundreds of thousands of people.

He noted that the presence of the Nigerian Navy would help in consolidating on the security of the area.

The Naval Chief also said a dedicated task force has since been put in place to tackle the problem of sea piracy in Nigeria.