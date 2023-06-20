Service Chiefs: South-East Representation A Way Of Dousing Tension – Mike Ejiofor

A former Director of the Department of Security Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has commended President Bola Tinubu on the national spread of the appointment of new service chiefs, saying he is “delighted” at the South-East representation.

Among 21 new appointments on Monday were seven security chiefs.

Nuhu Ribadu, who was reappointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA), hails from Adamawa State (North-East), while the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, comes from Sokoto State (North-West).

The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja is from Osun State (South-West); the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, is an Enugu State native (South-East); and AVM Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), hails from Kano State (North-West).

Meanwhile, the acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, is from Ogun State (South-West); and the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, hails from Cross River State (South-South)

“The only zone left out of this now is the North Central. But don’t also forget that they have some strategic political appointments,” Ejiofor said in an interview Tuesday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Describing the appointments as all-inclusive, he added, “I’m more delighted that the South-East is now represented and this is a way of dousing tension.

“From my own view, I don’t think he (Tinubu) wants to look at solving the security challenges we have with the jackboot method that we’ve all been using.”

The former DSS director commended the President for appointing somebody from the South-East, stating that he had received several calls following the news.

“It’s a way of building confidence, giving people assurance, and he would go further in that direction to look at the issues – maybe by the time we start setting agendas for the President. But for this appointment, he must be commended very well,” he said.