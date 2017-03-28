Federal Government Admits Shekau Is Alive

The Federal Government has finally admitted that the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau is not dead but alive and hiding somewhere in the Sambisa forest.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister Of Defence, Mr Mansur Dan-Ali, explained that it has been difficult to arrest the sect leader because the insurgents normally wear masks to conceal their identities and divert attention.

Mr Dan-Ali however said the military has taken over the Sambisa forest and will soon capture the leader of the sect.