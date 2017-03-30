Islamic Counter Terrorism Group Interfaces With Military To End Menace

Officials of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), have assured the military of their support in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The IMCTC team made this known after a closed door meeting with the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor and officers of the Nigerian Army, on discussions centered around terrorism in the region and various approaches to counter it.

The Secretary General of the IMCTC Lieutenant General Abdulelah Alsaleh said, “Our mission in the International Islamic Military Coalition is to study and see what support we can give to our colleagues in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in fighting terrorism on all domains.

“On the military side, experiences Nigerians have gone through are the lessons we can learn from.”