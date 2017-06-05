Big Brother Naija Gave Me What I Wanted – Bisola

Although it’s been over a month since the Big Brother Naija 2017 reality show came to an end, some of the housemates have continued to share experiences from the house and afterwards.

First runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola has expressed her gratitude over the fact that the show actually gave her what she wanted.

The BBN star said it has now given her a huge platform to showcase her skills and talents as well as granted her the exposure she always needed.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television she admitted that although she was an entertainer on TV and Instagram before she went into the house, her fan base has only continued to rise since the show came to an end.

“What I wanted was a bigger platform to showcase myself and that is what Big Brother did for me. As for the social media, I had like 40,000 followers before going to the house, but it is now massive and I am really thankful for the opportunity.”

Trust Nobody

Speaking of her relationship with fellow housemate, Thin Tall Tony and the fact that he kept his marriage as a secret, Bisola expressed her disappointment, explaining that although TTT had apologised to her, she had decided not to dwell on the issue.

“I don’t want to dwell on the issue, I will like him to go on with his family but I felt he did me bad on that because I felt we were friends, so the least he could do was to tell me and tell me to keep it a secret and I would have done that.

“He has apologised and we are moving on, and yes you can’t trust nobody.”

The Stigma

Speaking on motherhood, Bisola who is a single parent of one, expressed her displeasure over what she believes to be a negative perception of single mothers.

“There is a stigma attached to single mothers, especially when you have a child from wedlock. You are being judged – they kind of make it seem the whole world is against you. It is now up to the woman to bring herself up. If it was a guy he would be celebrated but I have an amazing family, my mum has always been on my side,” she added.

The ‘See Gobe’ star, however, hinted that moving on, she is currently working on some projects among which are music and more acting.

“I have a few recordings I have been doing, but with music, I do not have any experience that much. I have a great team behind me and I am definitely going to record – let’s test the waters and see how far it would go. So more music and more movies,” she said.