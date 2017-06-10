Falana Recommends Transfer Of Dasuki’s Case To Military Court

A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Femi Falana is asking the Federal Government to re-strategise its anti- corruption war, by ensuring that the ongoing trials are done in relevant courts according to the crimes committed.

Mr Falana told Channels TV’s judiciary correspondent that the case of Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki ought not to have been trialled in a regular court but a military court marshal, especially because the case itself has to do with procurement of arms to fight terrorist.

According to him, “Any legal basis in taking a serving and Retired Military Officer to a regular court, if I have my way they will have the arraign before court’s marshal, a special court marshal because the allegations relate to a counter-insurgency operation in the northeast region.

“Secondly, the government should have taken the advantage of the harmonisation of criminal justice act to ensure that corruption cases are conducted almost day by day and to do that you have to appoint more judges, you have to equip those courts and make the conditions of the judges favourable.”