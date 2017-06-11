Tanker Fire Kills Three Women, Four Children In Abuja

A tanker fire has killed seven people in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The tanker, which was laden with diesel, was said to have suffered break failure and rammed into another vehicle, resulting in a blaze which killed three women and four children.

Those killed were among the eleven occupants of the vehicle that was hit by the tanker.

The Acting Commandant of Nigerian Fire Services in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Okpetusi Julius, said the driver of the vehicle was among those who survived the incident.

Details later…