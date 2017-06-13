Ronaldo Denies Committing Tax Fraud In Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo has denied ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain.
The Portuguese international stated this on Tuesday through his representatives, hours after a tax fraud lawsuit was filed against him in Madrid.
“There is no tax evasion scheme … There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything,” Gestifute, the agency representing the Real Madrid player, said in a statement.
Spain’s prosecutor’s office in Madrid had said earlier that it had filed a lawsuit against the 32-year-old for allegedly defrauding Spanish authorities of 14.7 million euros between 2011 and 2014.
In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said Ronaldo had knowingly used a “business structure” created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.
It said the lawsuit was based on a report sent to the prosecutor’s office from Spain’s tax agency, AEAT.