I Will Run For President In 2019 – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said he would contest the 2019 Presidential elections.

Governor Fayose told journalists in Ado Ekiti, the State Capital, that he would make sure he defeats the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming presidential election.

“I have defeated two incumbent governors in two different attempts. So, defeating the All Progressives Congress in the coming presidential election would be a walkover.”

“Many did not believe that I can come back as governor of Ekiti State after eight years; I don’t know how God did it. This time, I am going to the presidency – God is taking me there but I don’t know how”.

He urged leaders of the party as well as all stakeholders to remain strong and support him to achieve his presidential ambitions.