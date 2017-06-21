Ryan Gosling Talks ‘Blade Runner’ Sequel In Barcelona

It’s 35 years since the original ‘Blade Runner’ hit theatres, now there is a new cop on the block and even more replicants for him to fight than before, but the question over Harrison Ford’s character remains unanswered according to director, Denis Villeneuve.

Villeneuve took on ‘Blade Runner 2049’ which stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer K, Harrison Ford is back as Rick Deckard but “it still doesn’t answer the question if Deckard is a replicant or not” Villeneuve told Reuters at an event on the sidelines of CineEurope in Spain on Monday.

“For Ridley Scott Deckard is a replicant for Harrison Ford Deckard is human they still don’t agree about that and me I found I myself between those two fathers,” Villeneuve explained, smiling.

Scott who directed the original was a producer on the new film, offering support to Villeneuve but enabling the ‘Sicario’ and ‘Arrival’ director to make his own film.

“Well I think Denis did a great job being faithful to the original, carrying out the narrative at the same time making his own movie,” said Gosling.

Going on to explain: “it’s very different but it’s the same, but it’s 30 years that’s gone by – the world has got much more brutal more isolated, environments more toxic it’s a, it’s definitely you know it feels like a natural evolution of the original so I hope people feel that way.”

The new movie also stars Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks who were also at the photocall in Spain.

Tackling the same classic questions about humanity as the original – “Blade Runner 2049” is set to be released in October.