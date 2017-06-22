Osinbajo Condemns Attacks On Taraba Communities

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the recent attacks on a number of communities in Taraba State.

In a statement from his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Professor Osinbajo condoled with the victims of the attacks and vowed that perpetrators of the acts would be brought to book.

According to the statement, he held an emergency meeting with the State Governor, Darius Ishaku, and top security officials of the Federal Government.

The Acting President also commiserated with the people of the affected communities and the entire state.

He consequently ordered the deployment of an extra military battalion, and police reinforcements, as well as the deployment of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to the areas affected.

Professor Osinbajo also ordered the provision of relief materials to be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire and Nguroje among others.

The Federal Government said it has put in motion, long time solutions including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict.