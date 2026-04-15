Forest Guard, Another Killed In Taraba

A forest guard attached to the Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State has been confirmed killed after being stabbed multiple times by a resident in the area.

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The incident reportedly occurred in Mararaban Kunini.

It was gathered that trouble started when the deceased forest guard, while on duty, arrested a resident of the area over an alleged crime, and an altercation ensued between them.

It was also learnt that during the confrontation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the forest guard in the chest, leading to fatal injuries and the guard’s death.

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Subsequently, the suspect was reportedly attacked by a mob and killed in retaliation.‎

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‎Following the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Moorkwap Dongshal, visited the area and had a brief meeting with leaders of the Fulani and Jenjo communities.

During the engagement, the CP admonished all parties to eschew violence, avoid taking the law into their hands, and embrace peaceful coexistence.

“The incident involved a case of culpable homicide/death by mob action resulting in the death of one Jerry Jimmy, a forest guard attached to Lau LGA, and one Ya’u Jaro Saidu of Jegem Village, Lau LGA.

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‎”Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased forest guard, while on duty, arrested an unidentified male suspect alleged to be of Fulani extraction. In the course of the arrest, an altercation ensued between them.

“During the confrontation, the suspect, who was armed with a knife concealed on his person, allegedly stabbed the forest guard on the chest, leading to fatal injuries,” the CP explained.

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‎”Subsequently, the suspect, now identified as Ya’u Jaro Saidu of Jegem Village, Lau LGA, was reportedly attacked by a mob and killed in retaliation.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police also held a brief meeting with leaders of the Fulani and Jenjo communities in the area. During the engagement, the CP strongly admonished all parties to eschew violence, avoid taking the law into their hands, and embrace peaceful coexistence,” he added.

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‎The community leaders, in their responses, pledged to maintain peace and live together in harmony, assuring the Command of their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

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‎The police commissioner also directed a full-scale investigation into the incident, with a view to identifying and apprehending all those involved in both the stabbing and the subsequent mob action, to ensure that justice is served.

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‎The Taraba State Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.