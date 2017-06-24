Sallah: Police Deploy Officers Nationwide

There’s been a massive deployment of police personnel across Nigeria ahead of the Eid El Fitr celebrations.

A statement from the force headquarters in Abuja disclosed that zonal and state police chiefs are to ensure their operations cover recreation centres, public utilities, and other critical infrastructure.

Patrol teams will also be deployed on major roads and highways nationwide as officers have been given strict instructions to be civil, polite and firm in carrying out their duties.

Read Also: DSS Foils Plot To Bomb Kano, Others During Sallah

This is coming after the Department of State Service (DSS) uncovered a plot by suspected terrorists to bomb Kano and some Northern states during the Sallah celebration.

The DSS made the announcement on Friday after arresting an explosive expert and the mastermind behind the planned attack, one Bashir Mohammed.

According to the service, the suspect had planned to bomb soft targets such as markets, public parks, public processions, recreation and worship centres during the forthcoming Sallah celebration.