Saraki Congratulates New Saudi Crown Prince

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, on his appointment by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as the Crown Prince and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki stated that Mohammad bin Salman’s appointment as the heir apparent to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was a testament to the achievements of the young prince since his appointment as the youngest Defense Minister in the World and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Council for Economic and Development Affairs.

“I congratulate Prince Mohammad bin Salman on his appointment as the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, “I wish him absolute success in this new role. It is my hope that his appointment will lead to greater relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Senate President said.

Saraki also congratulated King Salman on the elevation of his son, while praying that God provides the newly crowned prince with the guidance and good health to perform his duties.

This is coming few days after the Senate President shared photos of himself performing Umrah at the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, (Saudi Arabia).