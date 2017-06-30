Four Killed In Kwara Communal Clash

Fresh clashes have broken out between two neighbouring communities of Ilofa and Odo-owa in Oke-ero Local Government Area of Kwara.

Four persons are feared dead, houses burnt and several others injured.

Eyewitnesses say trouble began when one of the traditional rulers of one of the two communities went to the market jointly owned by the two villages to flag off the annual yam festival.

This according to reports did not go down well with the other traditional ruler who stormed the market with criminals to dislodge them.

Soldiers have been drafted to maintain law and order.