Chelsea Sign Morata In Club-Record Deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, two days after announcing that an agreement had been reached with the La Liga Champions for his transfer.

The Spanish striker, who returned to Real Madrid last season after spending two seasons at Juventus, joins Chelsea on a five-year deal, the Premier League Champions said in a statement on Friday.

“I am so happy to be here. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible,” said Morata, who will proceed to join up with the squad on its pre-season tour of Asia.

The Blues expect the forward who scored 20 goals last season as Real claimed the La Liga and Champions League trophies to make a big impact and lead their attack after showing Diego Costa the door.

“We are delighted to complete Alvaro’s signing and welcome him to the club. We believe he can make a great impact for Chelsea and look forward to seeing him in action,” Chelsea Technical Director Michael Emenalo said.

“Alvaro has proven class at the highest level and his quality will be a huge asset to Antonio and the squad.”

The deal, believed to be worth between £65m and £70m, surpassed the previous club record of £50m paid for Spaniard Fernando Torres in 2011.

It also makes Morata the most expensive Spanish striker in history.

The 24-year-old striker has been the subject of interest from Manchester United, AC Milan and Chelsea.

Morata had indicated interest to leave Real after becoming fed up with playing a bit-part role in the team.

Despite indicating an interest to team up with Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, United had initially taken the lead in the race to sign him.

United Manager, Jose Mourinho, who handed him his first team debut at Real Madrid, had been eager to take him to Old Trafford, but the club baulked at Real’s €80m price tag and signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton instead.