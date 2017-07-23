Buhari Meets With APC Governors/ Leaders In London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the governors and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in London.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said the President was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

Okorocha, who is also the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, added that the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch.

He said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

The governor stated that it was very clear from the discussions that President Buhari followed developments at home very closely.

Reacting to the negative things being said about him, Governor Okorocha said President Buhari “just laughed”, describing such reports as lies and sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

The governor further asked Nigerians to remain calm and that the President would be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today (Sunday), the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find a better use for their time,” Okorocha said in a telephone conversation.

State governors at the meeting include Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi); as well as the APC National Chairman, John Oyegun among other leaders of the party.