Customs Impounds 200 Vehicles In Ogun

The Ogun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted and impounded over 200 vehicles, and those being used for conveying smuggled rice and vegetable oil across the border communities of the state.

The State Area Controller, Sani Madugu made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the Customs office in Idi Iroko, where he also paraded some rice and vegetable oil seized from suspected smugglers.

He said the seized vehicles and food items would be forfeited to the Federal Government after due process and called for the support of the community and religious leaders in the fight against smuggling in the state.

“These ones (items) shall be forfeited to the government after court condemnation. Once we secure court condemnation after 30 days of seizure, it becomes government property,” he said.

Madugu noted that the command has adopted a ‘dialogue approach’ to arrest suspected smugglers, saying the items were seized following tip-offs from some law abiding residents.

“These seizures were as a result of intelligence gathering. We no longer use guns in making arrests, we have adopted a dialogue approach. We are meeting with community and religious leaders as well as youth leaders as a way of reducing this menace,” he said.