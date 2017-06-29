Pope Grants Top Adviser Pell Leave To Fight Abuse Charges

Channels Television
Updated June 29, 2017

Pope Francis granted top adviser Cardinal George Pell leave to return to his native Australia to face charges of sexual abuse, a Vatican spokesman said on Thursday as Pell declared his innocence.

At a news conference called hours after Australian police charged him with multiple historical sex crimes, Pell said he would return to clear his name after a two-year investigation he described as characterised by “relentless character assassination”.


