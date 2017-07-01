Federer ‘Never Regretted’ Missing This Year’s French Open

Roger Federer, who will be seeking a record eighth Wimbledon title, said that he ‘never regretted’ missing last month’s French Open, despite being fully fit for the tournament.

Federer decided that he wanted to be fresh for the grass and hard court season and felt that missing the clay court season was right.

“I kind of never regretted it even though it hurt, because it was the first time I pulled out of a slam actually feeling 100 percent ready to go,” he said.

The 35-year-old Swiss, who won his last Wimbledon title back in 2012, has been in great form in 2017, winning the Australian Open as well as titles in Indian Wells, Miami and on the grass in Halle, Germany last week.

Federer will begin his quest for an open-era men’s record eighth title with a match against world number 84 Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who won his tenth French Open title, is pleased with his return to form in 2017 which began at the Australian Open where he lost a thrilling five-set final to Federer.