Oyo Govt Dismisses 866 Staff Over Fake Trade Test Certificate

The Oyo State Government has removed 866 technical personnel spread across the public and civil service from its payroll, as part of the ongoing staff verification exercise in the state.

Those affected included 483 staff of local governments and others in institutions, core civil service, colleges, tertiary institutions, ministries, departments and agencies.

They comprised of auto technicians, mechanics, drivers, plumbers, electricians, radio mechanics, carpenters bricklayers found to have fake trade test certificates.

The trade test certificate is issued and regulated by the Federal Ministry of Works to those persons who attend technical colleges, towards professionalizing technicians’ practice.

Speaking on the development, State Head of Service, Mr Soji Eniade said the onus was now on the affected persons to prove whether their certificates were not fake as many of them were discovered not to have sat for the three stages of the trade test.

“The trade test is in three stages and majority of them did not sit for the exam. The onus is on them to explain that their certificate is not fake from their issuing authority.

“If they could prove that their certificate is not fake, they would be reinstated. Government is giving them the opportunity to prove themselves. They should go back to the source of their certificate and confirm,” Eniade stressed.