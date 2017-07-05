Samklef Goes International, Joins Akon’s Record Label

Artiste and music producer Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef has been signed by the record label of international star Akon ‘Konlive’ record label.

The singer who has maintained a low profile in recent times is currently working on a new single ‘Jaiye’.

The talented music producer Samklef track ‘Molowo Noni’ which featured Wizkid , Ice prince and D’Prince created a new entry in his resume, as he launched a new career as a recording and performing artiste.

Although in recent times Samkleft has found it a bit tough retaining the spot light as he fell off the pecking order in the A-listing.

It appears that the rock music inspired act is about to get his mojo back, as the news broke of his recording and production contract with acclaimed American music mogul Akon.

Samklef joins the list of the youngest Nigeria generation of artiste to make international affiliations with hopes of breaking into international mainstream distribution.

As a producer, Samklef produced a large portion of Wizkid’s widely acclaimed album “Superstar”, significantly contributing to the huge success of the album.

He has also worked with other artistes like Sunny Neji, Ruggedman, Durella, Skales, D’Prince, Simisola, J Bryte, Emmsong, O’cube, Jahdiel, Vector, Mudina, and more.