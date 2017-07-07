Real Madrid Unveil Centre Back Jesus Vallejo

Real Madrid on Friday presented Spanish centre back Jesus Vallejo as a new member of Los Blancos for the 2017-2018 season.

Presented by the president Florentino Perez, Vallejo said being a Real player is something to be proud of but it carries a great responsibility.

Welcoming him to the club, Perez said, “Being a Real Madrid player is the dream of thousands and thousands of football players and you have achieved it thanks to your commitment and your talent.

“From now on, you have the mission of making the dreams of all the Real Madrid fans come true, those fans which are welcoming you today. Jesus, this is your home; welcome to the Real Madrid and I will say what Alfredo Di Stefano used to: ‘Take care of the ball and let’s do it. ”

The 20-year-old player signed for Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza on July 31, 2015, but was then loaned back to Zaragoza for a year, then went on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga in 2016.

Vallejo played 25 Bundesliga matches last season with Frankfurt, helping them reach the German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund.

Looking back on the last two seasons, Vallejo said, “I think I have improved and learned a lot and I’m still on that process. I think football players have always things to learn.

“For me, there have been two incredible experiences – at Real Zaragoza which I have to thank a lot because it’s my home and they care a lot about me as I do too, and the same at Frankfurt (Eintracht Frankfurt) where they received me very nicely since I arrived and I have to thank them a lot as well. Today I’m here, beginning a new era which I face with a lot of hope.”

Describing Real Madrid as the best club in the world, he said, “Since I came to Madrid everything has been spectacular but not only here in Madrid.

“Being a Real Madrid player, in Spain and in all the world, is something to be proud of but you have a responsibility ahead. I am very happy of assuming that responsibility. Thank you very much to all and I will give everything for this shield and shirt. Thanks and C’mon Madrid!”