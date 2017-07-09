Polio Eradication: Sultan Pledges Support For Health Agencies

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, says he is committed to working with health agencies across the country to eradicate polio and other childhood killer diseases in Nigeria.

He was speaking during the flag off of the sub-national immunisation plus days organised by the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency in Sokoto.

The Sultan appealed to the people to accept the vaccines, and the routine immunisation programme so that they can effectively fight polio and other child-killer diseases like measles, diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus, among others.

