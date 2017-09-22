Latest Kingsman Movie Expected To Top Box Office

Director Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Kingsman: Golden Circle’ is expected to dominate this weekend’s North American box office with takings of more than $41 million.

The movie, which stars Oscar winners Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Halle Berry, is the second film in the ‘Kingsman’ franchise, and follows 2014’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

New in at two is “The LEGO Ninjago Movie,” with the animated flick expected to take $38 million through Sunday.

Down two places to three is the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel “It.”

The movie, starring Swede Bill Skarsgard as the scary clown, is expected to bring in another $33 million through Sunday brining at total domestic box office haul of $269,000,000 according to www.boxofficepro.com

The Reese Witherspoon-led rom-com “Home Again” will fall to fifth position with estimated ticket sales of $3.7 million while Director Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother” drops to sixth position with expected ticket sales of just under three million dollars.

Reuters