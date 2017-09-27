Enyimba Deny Talks With Ghana Coach, Konadu

Nigerian Professional Football club, Enyimba has denied reports that they are on the verge of signing Maxwell Konadu, who led Ghana to the 2017 WAFU Cup title.

After Ghana’s 4-1 defeat of Nigeria, reports emerged that Enyimba had started negotiations with Konadu.

But Enyimba’s Sporting Director, Jude Anyadufu Said the Aba Elephants are satisfied with the performance of coach, Gbenga Ogunbote.

Anyadufu also confirmed that the former Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars manager will lead the team’s campaign at next year’s CAF Confederations Cup.