BREAKING: Abducted Assistant Commissioner of Police Rescued

An Assistant Commissioner of Police who was kidnapped by gunmen along the Birnin Gwari-Futua Road last has been rescued by the police.

The Kaduna State commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, told journalists that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Agene, was rescued on Sunday somewhere in Birnin Gwari village.

Agene who works with the Criminal Investigation Department of Zamfara State Police Command was abducted on Wednesday.

Details later…