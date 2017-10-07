Buhari Applauds Eagles, Says Victory Is ‘Independence Gift’ To Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory over the Chipolopolo of Zambia.

The President’s message comes minutes after the Eagles beat Zambia on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to qualify for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Beat Zambia To Qualify For 2018 FIFA World Cup

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, he described the hard-earned victory as “very sweet, soothing and a 57th Independence Anniversary gift to the nation,” and applauded them for the feat of making Nigeria the first African country to qualify for the tournament.

“As he joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in rejoicing with the players and their coaching crew, President Buhari called on all Nigerians to apply the values of perseverance, resilience, discipline, hard work and team-spirit which propelled the footballers to excel since the beginning of the qualifying matches, to all sectors of national life,” the statement said.

The President promised that the Federal Government would continue to support the team within available resources to ensure Nigeria maximises the unifying potentials of sports, especially in football.

He urged the entire team and Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) officials to remain steadfast and focused when they begin preparations for the global football fiesta to make the nation proud.

President Buhari also appealed to public and private organisations, as well as well-meaning Nigerians to continue to assist the Super Eagles as the team head for a sixth appearance at the summit of football competition.

He further appreciated the government of Akwa Ibom State for the invaluable support it has been rendering to the football team, describing it as worthy of emulation.