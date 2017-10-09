Buhari Condoles With Akufo-Addo On Accra Gas Explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered heartfelt condolences to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday.

In a telephone call on Sunday, President Buhari prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.

He told his Ghanaian counterpart that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with the Ghanaians as they mourn their loved ones.

President Buhari also prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome the disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.

According to a statement signed on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Akufo-Addo thanked his Nigerian counterpart for his kind words.