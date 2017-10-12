Edo Govt. Sets Up Situation Room To Curb Spread Of MonkeyPox

The Edo State Government has released emergency hotlines to the public and established a fully-equipped situation room to curb the spread of Monkeypox in the state.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this to journalists while briefing them on the outcome of the weekly Executive Council meeting held at the government house in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

While assuring residents of the proactive plans of the government to guard against further spread of the disease, he advised that anyone who observes any symptoms of the disease should call the emergency lines.

He also stated that a massive public enlightenment campaign on preventive measures against the disease would be embarked upon across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The state Ministry of Health has been asked to reactivate an old centre located at Ikpoba slope area of the state, to serve as a dedicated situation room. This is so that the outbreak can be monitored.

“We are calling on citizens to be circumspect but calm and adhere to good health practices that will prevent contracting and spreading the disease.”

Furthermore, the commissioner noted that the EXCO received the design and approved the siting of 20 mini-stadia across the 18 local government areas of the state to serve as training grounds for the sports talented youths.