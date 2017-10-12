Strachan Steps Down As Scotland Manager

Gordon Strachan has stepped down as Scotland manager following the team’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup, the Scottish Football Association announced on Thursday.

The SFA said Strachan and his assistant Mark McGhee would leave “with immediate effect” to give his successor maximum time to prepare for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Scotland missed out on a place in the play-offs for the World Cup after drawing 2-2 away to Slovenia in their final group game last Sunday.

“I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention,” Strachan said in an SFA press release.

“The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

“Together we have shared some really magical moments and those memories will live with me for ever.”

Former Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Strachan, 60, was appointed in January 2013 after Craig Levein was sacked following a poor start to World Cup qualifying.

Scotland missed out on a place at the 2014 World Cup and despite an improved showing in qualifying for Euro 2016, they also came up short.

AFP