Military Asks Nigerians To Ignore Insinuations About Medical Outreach

The Defence Headquarters has asked Nigerians to disregard all insinuations regarding medical outreaches by the Army, Navy and Air Force in the country.

This comes amid reports that the Nigerian Army was allegedly administering suspected harmful immunisation drugs against monkeypox disease, claims Army denied.

Director of Defence information, Major General John Enenche, said in a statement on Sunday that the military has been in the global best practice of impacting on the lives of Nigerians through medical outreaches.

He said the quick impact medical outreaches are usually conducted during deliberate operations such as the war against insurgency and terrorism in the North East and routine training exercise like Egwu Eke II, also known as Operation Python Dance, in the South East among others.

“The practice of reaching out to the general public medically is akin to the key task of securing the lives and property of Nigerians. Therefore, it has and can never be done with ulterior motive,” he said.

“Thus, Nigerians should be assured that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to carry out its all-encompassing constitutional responsibility of “National Security” of which health security is inclusive.

Major General Enenche also asked the public to ignore such reports, saying it was the plot of mischief makers to blackmail the military.

He said, “In specific terms, the campaign of calumny against the Nigerian Army regarding the outbreak of monkeypox should be disregarded. It is the machination of the usual mischievous and disgruntled human gongs who are always in the business of blackmailing the military for their myopic selfish interests.”

The Defence Headquarters assured the general public of its commitment to genuine and sincere medical outreaches as it were, in view of the positive impact it has had on the local populace in Nigeria.