2019 Presidency: Adamawa APC Leaders Split Over Buhari’s Endorsement

Things appear to be falling apart among the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, following a disagreement over candidates for the 2019 presidential election.

The cracks became obvious after a group in the state’s branch of the party denied endorsing any specific candidate ahead of the 2019 poll.

The party who had a stakeholder meeting passed a vote of confidence on President Buhari and Adamawa State governor, Bindo Jibrilla.

At the end of the stakeholder meeting, a communique was issued and read by Senator Silas Zwinging where President Buhari was endorsed to contest the 2019 presidency.

This development did not go down well with the former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Sugar Development Commission, Yakubu Tsala, who represented Nigerian former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, denied endorsing President Buhari for 2019 presidency.

He said he was unaware of any communique and did not append his signature on any communique.

In his response, the APC Chairman in the State, Ibrahim Bilal, assured them of the party’s support for President Buhari.

The endorsement seems to split the APC in Adamawa State as rumours are rife that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is set to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2019 presidential election.