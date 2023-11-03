Gunmen Abduct Journalist In Adamawa

A journalist, Usman Sahabi, has been abducted by gunmen in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

A staff of the Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation, who is also the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, according to family sources, was abducted at his Wuro Chekke home at about 1am on Friday (today).

About five gunmen were said to have forcefully had their way into his room and whisked him away at gun point.

So far no ransom was demanded, according to sources.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue 23 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 39 Suspected Rapists, Others In Katsina

Confirming the incidence to the media, the spokesman to the Adamawa State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Suleiman Nguroje, said the police have deployed all operational assets to ensure the Journalist is rescued alive.

Stressing that the police will not rest until he is rescued alive, SP Nguroje, therefore, appealed to the family and the public to remain calm as everything is being done for his safe return.