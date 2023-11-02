Police Rescue 23 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 39 Suspected Rapists, Others In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said it rescued 23 kidnapped victims, arrested 116 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers, armed robbers, drug dealers among other criminal elements in the state from October 1st – 31st, 2023.

In this number, a total of 13 suspected armed robbers, 8 murder suspects, 39 suspected rapists and 6 suspects in possession of illicit drugs have been arrested.

The Command said it has within the period under review, arrested 50 suspects for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, inciting disturbance and belonging to gang of brigands, among others.

A total of 75 cases of major crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, cattle rustling among others, were reported where 72 cases were charged to court.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, in a press briefing on Wednesday, said the command has within the period under review also recovered one English pistol, 6 rounds of live ammunition along with one suspected stolen motorcycle.

While parading another set of suspected criminals eleven in number for various offences before the Command Headquarters, Katsina, ASP Aliyu said efforts are on top gear with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.

The police statement reads: “On the 17th of October 2023, at about 1410hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting the duo of one (1) Suleiman Salisu, m, age 22 years old, and (2) Umar Shehu, m, age 25 years old, of Barkiya Dutse village, Funtua LGA, suspected notorious cattle rustlers, kidnappers, armed robbers, and killers of an Inspector of Police.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were trailed and arrested by police operatives attached to the Central Police Station Funtua.

“During the course of interrogation, suspects confessed to the commission of offences and mentioned the following as their conspirators: (1) Umar Shehu, (2) Sani Lawal, (3) Bature Suleiman, (4) Ya’u Kachalla, (5) Abdullahi Master, (6) Bashujo, (7) Musa Boss, (8) Kabiru Baidu (9) Sanusi Baidu (10) Umar Gurgu (11) Oga Iliya (12) Nura Officer (13) Yellow (14) Nasiru Tukur (15) Abubakar Salisu, all of different addresses, now at large.

“The suspects further confessed to having shot and killed one Inspector Bala Magaji (RIP) attached to Central Police Station Funtua while responding to a distress call with respect to the gang’s activity.

“Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.

“ARREST OF TWO (2) SUSPECTED NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPERS: On October 13, 2023, at about 1600 hrs, the command succeeded in arresting Muntari Shu’aibu, 24 years old, of Maikari village, Funtua LGA, a suspected notorious member of a kidnapping for ransom syndicate terrorising Faskari, Funtua, Bakori LGAs, and their environs.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further revealed that he is under the command of Oga Abba, a wanted suspected notorious bandit’s leader, who is hibernating in Madanni forest in Faskari LGA.

“The suspect further confessed to having participated in several kidnappings for ransom operations, where the sum of twenty-five (25) million naira was received as ransom on two (2) different occasions.

“Consequently, on October 23, 2023, at about 8:00 a.m., based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting Ahmed Umar,’m’, alias Dakare, aged 25 years old, of Unguwar Marke village, Malumfashi LGA, a suspected notorious kidnapper.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when information on his nefarious activity was received, and he was traced and arrested.

“During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further stated that he conspired with one (1) Tsoho, m, and (2) Gwamna, m, (all at large), and attacked Karfi village in Malumfashi LGA, where they shot and killed one Murtala Ladan, m, a special constabulary attached to Malumfashi Divisional Headquarters, and one Haruna Ibrahim, m, aged 35 years old, all of the same address.

“Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.

ARREST OF A SUSPECTED NOTORIOUS ARMED ROBBER:

“Acting on credible intelligence, on September 26, the command succeeded in arresting one (1) Saifullahi Zailani, 22 years old, and one (2) Abdulkadir Usman alias Tayi, m, age 18 years old, all of Nwala quarters, Katsina, suspected notorious armed robbers terrorizing the state.

“The fact of the case is that on September 26, 2023, information was received that the suspect was seen wandering in a suspicious manner at Shema quarters, Batagarawa LGA, Katsina.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives immediately swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect. Upon instant search, the suspect was found in possession of one pistol with six (6) rounds of live ammunition concealed in a small black bag.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect conspired with one (1) Mohammed, m, (2) Abdulaziz, m, and (3) Abdul, m (all at large) and attacked the residence of one Rakiya Ibrahim situated at Tudun Wada quarters, Daura, tied the watchman with a rope, and robbed the victim of her Toyota Corolla LE 2013 model, ash in colour, an iPhone XR Max, and one Infinix smartphone at gun point.

“Consequently, the suspect conspired with the second suspect (Abdulkadir Usman alias Tayi) attacked and robbed Marayu Phone store, and carted away over thirty (30) phones.

“All exhibits have been recovered. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.

ARREST OF THREE (3) SUSPECTED NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPERS:

“On October 14, 2023, at about 1900 hrs, the command succeeded in arresting the trio of Adamu Suleiman, alias Wullere, aged 22 years old; Ibrahim Musa, alias Likita, aged 28 years old; and Yakubu Sani, alias Aghahowa, aged 25 years old, all of Kwatangiri village, Funtua LGA, suspected notorious kidnappers terrorizing Funtua LGA and its environs.

“The suspects were arrested following a report received at the Central Police Station Funtua by one of their victims; promptly, detectives swung into action and successfully arrested the suspects.

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and mentioned the following as their conspirators: (1) Sama’ila Salisu, m; (2) Abdullahi alias Zakara; and (3) Tukur alias Janga. (4) Baba; (5) Bature alias Kwalba (6) Sani Adamu, (7) Baba Abu, and (8) Umaru, all of various addresses, are now at large.

“The suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and further revealed themselves to be responsible for the kidnapping of one Alh Idi, m, of Dankawo village, Faskari LGA, where a ransom of one million five hundred thousand naira (₦1,500,000.00) was paid as ransom to secure his release, among a series of other kidnapping incidents and the rustling of an unspecified number of cattle.

“ARREST OF A SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBER: On October 12, 2023, at about 2000 hrs, the command succeeded in arresting Nura Isiyaku, m., of Kawurin Fulani village, Sandamu LGA, a suspected notorious armed robber and motorcycle snatcher who specialized in robbing unsuspecting commercial motorcycle riders.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he conspired with one (1) Dogo Isah and (2) Abdulmumini, all at large, attacked an unsuspecting commercial motorcycle rider and robbed him of his Daylong motorcycle, red in colour, valued at about three hundred and eighty-five thousand naira (₦385, 000.00).

“Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.

“ARREST OF A SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER: On October 10th, 2023, at about 1530 hrs, acting on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting one Mustapha Hamisu, m., age 30, of Lasanawa village, Funtua LGA, a suspected notorious kidnapper terrorising Funtua and its environs.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was traced and arrested by the command’s operatives attached to Central Police Station Funtua.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang terrorizing Zaria on Funtua Road, where he conspired with one (1) Dan Shabakwai, m, (2) Audu, m, (3) Babangida, and (4) Musa, m (all at large), kidnapped two (2) people to Galadimawa Forest, Kaduna State, and received the sum of nine hundred and fifty thousand naira (₦950,000.00) as ransom before the release of the victims. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.”