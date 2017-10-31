Chris Brown Releases 45-Track Album

Chris Brown has released his eighth studio album, Heart Break On The Full Moon.

The R&B singer made the announcement of the 45-track album which arrived just in time for Halloween, on Tuesday.

Featured on the album are artistes such as Usher, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, Jhene Aiko, R Kelly, Dej Loaf, Lil Yachty, and many more.

Reports say the double-CD edition will arrive November 3, 3017 meanwhile Heart Break On The Full Moon is available for streaming online.