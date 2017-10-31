Chris Brown Releases 45-Track Album

Channels Television  
Updated October 31, 2017

Chris Brown has released his eighth studio album, Heart Break On The Full Moon.

The R&B singer made the announcement of the 45-track album which arrived just in time for Halloween, on Tuesday.

Featured on the album are artistes such as Usher, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, Jhene Aiko, R Kelly, Dej Loaf, Lil Yachty, and many more.

Reports say the double-CD edition will arrive November 3, 3017 meanwhile Heart Break On The Full Moon is available for streaming online.


More on Local

SEC Inaugurates Board Of NCMDF

APC Hails Buhari For Firing Embattled Babachir Lawal

Buhari Never Said Babachir Was Not Guilty – Presidency

9 Things You Should Know About New SGF, Boss Mustapha

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV