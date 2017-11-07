IGP Approves Establishment Of Training School In Yobe

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the establishment of police training school in Yobe state north east Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of Yobe state police command Jafaya Zubairu (ASP) says the approval for the establishment of the training school is to enhance the state meeting up with other states in the country.

The statement adds that the school will be sited in Fika town also said the development is to further strengthen the ongoing reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the state in the post insurgency era.

It also revealed that the police has also approved the establishment of police children school in the state as a measure to improve education in the state.

“The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the IGP, has graciously approve the establishment of police children school in Yobe state as part of its contribution in reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the state in terms of developmental activities in the post insurgency era” the statement reads.

The statement further revealed that the “police has also magnanimously approved for the establishment of Police Band in the state”

The IGP further called on the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture by partnering with the police and other security agencies in enhancing the current peace being enjoyed across the state and beyond.

Yobe state has for the past seven years experienced severe security threat occasioned by the activities of the Boo Haram insurgency and such developments will farther increase security presence in the state thereby consolidating the current peace being enjoy across the state and beyond.