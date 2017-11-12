Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Father For Fourth Time

November 12, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins FIFA World Player Of The Year

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Sunday that he had become a father for the fourth time after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina.

“Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy,” the beaming 32-year-old footballer wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Junior and the new arrival.

Ronaldo is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June.

