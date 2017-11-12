Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Father For Fourth Time

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Sunday that he had become a father for the fourth time after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina.

“Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy,” the beaming 32-year-old footballer wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Junior and the new arrival.

Ronaldo is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June.

AFP