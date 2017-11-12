Villagers Block Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Over Murder Of Community Leader

Villagers of Sabon Gaya community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, November 11 trooped out in protest blocking the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

The villagers were protesting over the killing of the community’s district head by suspected kidnappers.

A resident of the community speaking with Channels Television said that the community leader was assassinated inside his farm on Sunday, November 11, afternoon by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The killing sparked protest as the residents became angry and blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway, causing traffic gridlock which lasted for over six hours.

The traffic which stretched over ten kilometres has left motorists stranded.

The villagers blocked the two sides of the road to express their anger. Passengers and motorists travelling from Abuja to Kaduna were stranded.

Meanwhile, security operatives have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order.