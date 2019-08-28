Gunmen Abduct Seven People On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

At least seven people were abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Although the police authorities in Kaduna State are yet to confirm the incident, an eyewitness told Channels Television that the gunmen blocked the road at about 4:30 pm on Tuesday and intercepted several vehicles, after which they took seven people to an unknown destination.

Among the kidnap victims three final year students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Abuja-Kaduna road has become notorious for being a flash-point of kidnappings and armed robbery attacks despite the deployment of more security operatives on the road.