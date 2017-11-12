Yvonne Nelson Reveals Stunning Photos Of Baby Bump

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson has confirmed news that she has a newborn baby after revealing a stunning photo of her baby bump.

The actress in an interview with WoW Magazine narrated how she’s found true love and happiness with her man and her new baby girl.

She explained that although she didn’t go by the traditional way of getting married first before having babies, she did it because she was happy with her partner and felt the time was right.

She also narrated how daunting it was to break the news to her mother, but eventually according to Yvonne, her mum was much more receptive than expected.

“My mum, she used to be so big on marriage, she was very traditional, marriage, the baby, until I got pregnant, it’s like everything changed. She is now more concerned about the baby.

“I think the society is just too hard on most of us. It’s good to get married, it’s the right thing to do, but then again if you are a woman and think you are getting to a certain age and you want to have kids and you meet a responsible guy who hasn’t proposed yet, but wants to do the same thing, it depends on you and him. You can go ahead and do it, if you think the guy is right and responsible and he makes you happy, why not? Marriage nowadays is just ceremony and a huge wedding,” she added.

The stunning actress has remained lowkey about the news of her pregnancy until Sunday when she shared photos to mark her birthday.

“The best year of my life! The best birthday Gift ever! Looking for a miracle?? Just look around you…. it’s there. He’s present in everything,” she wrote.