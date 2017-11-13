Top 9 Quotes From Obaze At 2017 Anambra Governorship Debate

Twenty-four hours after the Anambra governorship debate, here are some major quotes from the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Oseloka Obaze.

Others who participated in the debate include incumbent governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Godwin Ezeemo of Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) and Osita Chidoka of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

Read the quotes below:

”I hate to think that we have come here to ridicule people, that is not what we are here for. This is serious business.”

”We have a mission, we have the resources, we have the intelligence, we have the people but this government is no longer working for the people. We need to take government back and give it to the people.”

”The problem we have here is that this government has in the last four years, spent almost N600billion and there is nothing commensurate to show. The budget of 2014-2017 appropriated is N455billion, where is the commensurate infrastructure on ground.”

”He (Obiano) said I should work at the UN. He is a banker, I worked under Shagari, I worked under Buhari and worked under Babangida before I went to the UN, so I have Federal and international experience and I did work in this state under two governors.’’

‘’If I was not fit, Obiano would not have appointed me as SSG.’’

‘’This is a government that is visionless; government must be purposeful, government must be adapting.’’

”Before IPOB, we’ve had militancy in the Niger Delta, they were never declared terrorists. We had the Fulani herdsmen, they were never declared terrorists and none of them were proscribed.”

”I don’t understand how this governor can sit here and young Igbo men who are unemployed and looking for a source of livelihood were branded terrorists and proscribed.”

‘’Those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.’’