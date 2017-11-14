Chimamanda’s Undying Love For Made In Nigeria

Chimamanda Adiche is a Nigerian writer of novels, short stories, and nonfiction. The literary giant who has deep affection for her African roots has recently displayed support for Nigerian artists.

These photos culled from her Instagram handle @chimamanda_adiche shows her stunning at various international events wearing exquisite designs by Nigerian artists.

She recently stunned on the red carpet of Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York wearing @the_ladymaker. Also, at 2017 Eudora Welty Lecture Lincoln Theatre, Washington DC she wore @sheisdeluxe, at Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, London she was spotted wearing @moofadesigns while at Centre de Cultura Contemporània, Barcelona, the prominent African writer dazzled in @adabyalterego.

The fashionable author, who is attracting new generation of readers to African literature, with her ‘Wear Nigerian’ Project is also exposing Made-in-Nigeria fashion to the international stage.

See more photos below…