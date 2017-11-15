How I Got ‘Greatest Surprise Gift’ From Typist – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has shared an inspiring story of how he got a surprise gift from a typist he once worked while he was a lecturer at the Department of Law in the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Using his personal Twitter handle, @ProfOsinbajo, on Wednesday, November 15, he went down memory lane, explaining how the young typist, Adereni worked so hard and exhibited much diligence that supercedes his other typists.

The Vice President narrating the importance of diligence to work, said, years later, he recommended Adereni for a secretarial job position at a court in Netherlands, when the job opportunity came.

Osinbajo said, Adereni as a form of appreciation, surprised him with the car gift on his 60th birthday celebration early this year, 2017.

Read Osinbajo’s tweet and post on Facebook below…