Nigeria Bobsled Team Qualify For 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Nigeria Women’s Bobsled team have qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games which will take place at PyeongChang.

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga wrote their names in the history books by becoming the first African team to qualify for the bobsled category, after completing the required five races.

Their first qualifying race was in the North America Cup in Park City, Utah where Seun and her brakeman Akuoma completed two races in January.

They went on to Whistler, Canada for their second track where Adigun and brakeman, Onwumere were the only team to complete the first race.

Their hard work paid off in Calgary when they completed their fourth and fifth races for a place at the 23rd Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang South Korea.

