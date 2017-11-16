Nigeria In Pot 4 For 2018 World Cup Draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been placed in pot 4 for the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw which will be held on December 1, in Russia.

The other countries in pot 4 are Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Pot one has Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, and France.

Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Croatia make up Pot 2.

While Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, and Iran are in Pot 3.

No two teams from the same confederation except UEFA will be drawn together in the same group.

Read Also: Nigeria Bobsled Team Qualify For 2018 Winter Olympic Games