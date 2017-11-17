Buhari Condoles With Iranians, Iraqis Over Devastating Earthquake

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders to commiserate with President Hassan Rouhani and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the earthquake that hit the country.

The devastating quake had recently struck the western province of Kermanshah, killing hundreds of people with thousands of others injured.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, President Buhari described the disaster and its fallout as “very unfortunate, sad and massive.”

He, however, said the “thoughts and hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Iran at this trying period,” as well as prayed that God consoles the grieving families and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The President extended similar condolences to the government and people of Iraq over the human and material losses suffered in the wake of the earthquake on their border with Iran.

President Buhari’s message comes three days after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo condoled with the government and people of Iran on the disaster caused by the earthquake.

Professor Osinbajo’s made the condolence on Tuesday while declaring open the sixth D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Industrial Cooperation with Member Countries in Abuja.