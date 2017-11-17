Senate Panel To Submit Report On Maina Investigation

The Senate Panel investigating the reinstatement and promotion of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina is proposing to submit the report of the committee in December this year.

The chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Senator Emmanuel Paulker said this after the committee held a closed-door session in his office with the Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami on Thursday.

This is the second time that the committee is holding an investigative hearing with the AGF privately without journalists in attendance.

Senator Paulker, however, maintains that the committee will not sweep anything under the carpet in its investigation of the reinstatement of Maina.

It will be recalled that Maina was accused of allegations of over N2billion pension fraud and was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari on October 23, 2017, ordered for the immediate dismissal of Maina from the Federal Civil Service. The President in a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.